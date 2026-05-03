Former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso held a closed-door meeting with the National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, in Abuja on Sunday. The meeting comes hours after the duo announced their exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).…...

Former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso held a closed-door meeting with the National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, in Abuja on Sunday.

The meeting comes hours after the duo announced their exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

TVC News Online reports that Obi, in a statement on Sunday, announced his intention to decamp from the ADC, citing legal battles within the party’s leadership and other internal crises, hours after former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso made a similar claim.

More political heavyweights were present at the meeting to receive the duo, including the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, Nasiru Gawuna; former Adamawa State governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani; ex-lawmaker representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Kabir Marafa; and the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh.

The meeting, held at Dickson’s residence in Guzape, forms part of ongoing political engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Obi and Kwankwaso’s arrival at the venue drew a crowd of supporters under the Obi-Kwankwaso Movement, who chanted “O-K is okay” as the two leaders were ushered into the premises.