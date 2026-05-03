Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. United struck first with Matheus Cunha opening the scoring in the 6th minute, before Benjamin Šeško doubled the lead in the 14th minute to put the hosts 2-0 up at halftime. Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool…...

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.



United struck first with Matheus Cunha opening the scoring in the 6th minute, before Benjamin Šeško doubled the lead in the 14th minute to put the hosts 2-0 up at halftime.

Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool hope with a goal in the 47th minute, before Cody Gakpo made it 2-2 in the 56th minute, converting Szoboszlai’s assist.

With Old Trafford on edge, Kobe Maino found the winner in the 77th minute, putting the ball past Woodman to seal the result.

The narrow win seals United’s third position on the Premier League table, with six points ahead of Liverpool, who remain 4th after suffering their 11th league defeat of the season.

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TVC News previously reported that Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital from Old Trafford this afternoon after feeling unwell at the stadium during the clash against Liverpool.

According to reports by the Manchester Evening News and Daily Mail on Sunday, the 84-year-old began feeling unwell more than an hour before kick-off at Old Trafford, where he had arrived to watch the match.

The Daily Mail said that the 84-year-old has been taken into medical care purely as a precaution, but it’s expected that he will soon be recuperating at home.