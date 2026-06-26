The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 89 candidates for the conferment of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in the 2026 exercise....

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 89 candidates for the conferment of the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in the 2026 exercise.

The list, released by the committee on Thursday, comprises 77 legal practitioners under the advocacy category and 12 academics who have advanced to the final stage of the annual SAN conferment process.

The SAN rank remains the highest professional distinction awarded to legal practitioners in Nigeria, recognising outstanding excellence in advocacy, legal scholarship and contributions to the development of the legal profession.

The shortlist was announced in a statement signed by the Secretary of the LPPC and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Kabir Akanbi.

According to the committee, the candidates emerged after successfully passing several stages of assessment, including the advocates’ first and second filtration exercises, academic pre-qualification, academic first attrition exercise, independent appeals hearing and chambers inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: LPPC Suspends Mike Ozekhome From SAN Rank Pending Disciplinary Proceedings

The LPPC explained that the publication of the names is a statutory step preceding the final interview for eligible applicants.

However, the committee stressed that being shortlisted does not guarantee eventual conferment of the SAN rank.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of the names of the shortlisted Applicants is not an indication of a successful application,” the statement said.

The committee also called on members of the public to provide information regarding the character and professional standing of the shortlisted candidates.

It invited the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the shortlisted candidates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The LPPC directed that all comments be submitted to the Office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja, not later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Below is the full list:

Advocates Candidates

1. Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Esq.

2. Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Godwill Achibong Umoh, Esq.

4. Sunday Samuel Obende, Esq.

5. Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Esq.

6. Jimson Ejovi Okodaso, Esq.

7. Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Philemon Audu Daffi, Esq.

9. Adenrele David Adegboriye, Esq.

10. James Eromosele Agbonhese, Esq.

11. Alexander Nduka Muoka, Esq.

12. Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Onome Okodiya, Esq.

14. Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye, Esq.

15. Ikhide Ehighelua, Esq.

16. Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe, Esq.

17. Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi, Esq.

19. Humprey Ehi Uwaifo, Esq.

20. Akugbe Jonathan Osayande, Esq.

21. Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, Esq.

22. Odion Peter Odia, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

23. Olaide Bamidele Akinseye-George, Esq.

24. Gbemiga Adaramola, Esq.

25. Moses Okoh Oyilokwu, Esq.

26. Abiodun Ebenezer Dada, Esq.

27. Charles Azubuike Obodozie, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

28. Hakeem Obafemi Agaba, Esq.

29. Bimbo Felix Atilola, Esq.

30. Okechukwu Steve Emelieze, Esq.

31. Israel Ikechukwu Alobu, Esq.

32. Joshua Demilade Olaniyan, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

33. Igonikon Abiola Adekunle, Esq.

34. Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie, Esq.

35. Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno, Esq.

36. Adebayo Olanrewaju Omole, Esq.

37. Sarafa Kolawole Idowu, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

38. Olujumoke Enitan Aliu, Esq.

39. Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Esq.

40. Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi, Esq.

41. Faruk Abdullah, Esq.

42. Sagir Gezawa Suleiman, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

43. Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko, Esq.

44. Aisha Ado Abdullahi, Esq.

45. Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe, Esq.

46. Sabiu Gumba Adamu, Esq.

47. Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

48. Soibi Ideriah Ovia, Esq.

49. Somina Peter Johnbuhl, Esq.

50. Chinedum Ikenna Umechie, Esq.

51. Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe, Esq.

52. Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

53. Junaidu Bello Marshall, Esq.

54. Olawale Sunday Fapohunda, Esq.

55. Adebiyi Alaba Adetosoye, Esq.

56. Senior Sulyman Ibrahim, Esq.

57. Agba Eimunjeze, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

58. Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande, Esq.

59. Adetunji Taiwo Adedyin Adeniyi, Esq.

60. Olamide Mujigbotoluwa Adekunle, Esq.

61. Umaru Yunusa, Esq.

62. Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

63. Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba, Esq.

64. Ninaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu, Esq.

65. Kayode Orire Omoshehin, Esq.

66. Akponimisingha Osuobeni Ekoi, Esq.

67. Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

68. Bolu Agbaje Akadiri, Esq.

69. Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao, Esq.

70. Olugbenga Olusanya Ajila, Esq.

71. Adetokunbo Oluwasanmi Davies, Esq.

72. Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

73. Afees Hassan Adebayo, Esq.

74. Obinna Gerald Onya, Esq.

75. Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun, Esq.

76. Jonathan Akintola Makinde, Esq.

77. Olajide Salami, Esq.

ADVERTISEMENT

ACADEMICS

1. Prof. John Alewo Musa Agbonika

2. Prof. Najeem Adeyemi Ijaiya

3. Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiareeri

4. Prof. Nathaniel Ahabue Inegbedion

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Prof. Akkarren Samuel Shaakaa

6. Prof. Olusesan Ujaid Oliyide

7. Prof. Violet Omon Aigbokhaevbo

8. Prof. Emmanuel Ayangarumun Kenen

9. Prof. Collins Odioma Chijioke

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Prof. Ahmed Rabiu

11. Prof. Ibrahim Abikan Abdulqadir

12. Prof. Omoniyi Bukola Akinola