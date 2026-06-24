The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has suspended prominent lawyer Mike Ozekhome from the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings against him....

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has suspended prominent lawyer Mike Ozekhome from the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings against him.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Kabir Akanbi.

According to the statement, the suspension was approved at the LPPC’s 173rd General Meeting held on June 23, 2026.

The committee stated that the action is interim and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the ongoing disciplinary process.

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No further details were provided regarding the specific allegations.

Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is a well-known constitutional lawyer and public affairs commentator.

The SAN rank is the highest distinction for legal practitioners in Nigeria and is awarded by the LPPC to recognise excellence in advocacy.

The development marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s legal community, as disciplinary actions involving holders of the prestigious SAN title are relatively rare.