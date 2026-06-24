The Management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital has commenced a comprehensive staff capturing exercise under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as part of efforts to properly document inherited personnel and establish a robust administrative framework for the newly created institution. The exercise,…...

The Management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital has commenced a comprehensive staff capturing exercise under the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) as part of efforts to properly document inherited personnel and establish a robust administrative framework for the newly created institution.

The exercise, being conducted by officials of the IPPIS Directorate from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, is aimed at integrating eligible staff into the federal payroll system and ensuring compliance with established government procedures.

Management of the hospital reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, orderly, and seamless transition process, assuring all affected staff members that necessary steps are being taken to address concerns arising from the exercise.

The hospital expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for approving the establishment of the institution, describing the decision as a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen tertiary healthcare delivery, medical education, and research in Nigeria.

It also commended Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his unwavering support and commitment to the successful takeoff and development of the teaching hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Management further acknowledged the contributions of the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, traditional rulers, community leaders, healthcare professionals, labour unions, civil society organisations, media practitioners, stakeholders, and the people of Ondo State for their support in bringing the project to fruition.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Olusegun Ojo, described the staff capturing process as a critical component of the hospital’s institutional development and workforce planning strategy.

According to him, the exercise will provide the foundation for effective personnel management, payroll administration, and the long-term growth of the institution as it strives to attain world-class standards in healthcare delivery.

“The establishment of the FUTA Teaching Hospital represents a major achievement, but our immediate focus is to build a well-structured and properly documented workforce capable of driving the hospital’s vision and mandate,” Prof. Ojo stated.

He explained that the exercise is designed to ensure that all inherited staff are appropriately captured within the federal payroll system in line with extant government regulations and administrative guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Medical Director assured workers who are yet to be captured that management remains committed to resolving all outstanding issues through the appropriate government channels, stressing that due process and proper verification remain essential to the exercise.

“We understand the concerns of affected staff and want to assure them that no effort will be spared in ensuring that every legitimate employee is duly captured and integrated into the system,” he said.

Prof. Ojo appealed for patience, understanding, and cooperation from staff members throughout the process, noting that accurate personnel documentation is crucial to the smooth operation and future expansion of the institution.

He also urged members of the public to rely solely on official communications from the hospital management and avoid misinformation capable of creating unnecessary anxiety during the transition period.

The Management reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, while pledging to continue laying a solid foundation for the growth of the FUTA Teaching Hospital into a leading centre of excellence in healthcare delivery, medical training, and research in Nigeria.