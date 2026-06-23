The World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed that more than 1,000 confirmed Ebola cases have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with 254 deaths so far linked to the outbreak....

The World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed that more than 1,000 confirmed Ebola cases have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with 254 deaths so far linked to the outbreak.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made this known in a statement posted on his official X handle, where he also noted that 100 patients have recovered, describing it as evidence that the virus can be contained with timely medical intervention.

According to him, coordinated response efforts by the WHO, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and other partners have helped to strengthen emergency health systems in the affected areas.

He stated: “Ebola update: more than 1000 confirmed cases have been reported in #DRC, including 254 deaths. 100 patients have recovered so far, which shows that for many, the virus can be stopped with timely health care.”

He further explained that international and local health agencies have, in the past month, scaled up response measures in collaboration with the DRC Ministry of Health.

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“In the past month, @WHO, @AfricaCDC and partners have supported @MinSanteRDC to increase the number of Ebola Treatment Centres and lab and surveillance capacities, to train more health workers on clinical care and infection prevention and control, and to improve the understanding and involvement of communities,” he said.

Despite these efforts, Tedros warned that the response still requires significant reinforcement to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

“But much more is needed: more treatment centres, more trained health and care workers, more testing, more teams from within communities supporting communities,” he stated.

He stressed the need for uninterrupted access to affected populations and stronger international cooperation.

“We need sustained and safe access to reach all affected people. We need continued solidarity from international community to end this outbreak. And ultimately, we need peace for the people of DRC,” he added.

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The WHO says ongoing interventions remain critical as health authorities and partners work to contain the outbreak and reduce further loss of lives in affected regions.