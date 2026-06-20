The Federal Government has approved the release of State Outbreak Investigation and Response Funds (S-OIRF) to support outbreak preparedness and emergency response activities across the country, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s readiness against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other emerging public health threats. In a statement signed by…...

The Federal Government has approved the release of State Outbreak Investigation and Response Funds (S-OIRF) to support outbreak preparedness and emergency response activities across the country, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s readiness against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and other emerging public health threats.

In a statement signed by Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations, Ado Bako, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, the government said the approval was granted by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and authorises the disbursement of 50 per cent of the S-OIRF allocation, amounting to ₦21.2 million for each state, through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) Gateway of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The statement noted that the intervention complements broader federal efforts to strengthen national preparedness and response mechanisms, including the work of the multi-sectoral Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness and Other Health Threats, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Although Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease, the government said the funding is intended to ensure that states are adequately equipped to enhance surveillance systems, strengthen preparedness measures and improve rapid response capabilities in the event of a public health emergency.

According to the statement, the approval represents a one-time special dispensation designed to give states access to critical preparedness funding amid current public health concerns, while reinforcing the principles of transparency and prudent management of public resources.

As Chairman of the BHCPF Ministerial Oversight Committee, Prof. Pate also directed all beneficiary states to retire both current and previously disbursed outbreak response funds within six months and comply fully with all established financial management, reporting and accountability requirements.

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Commenting on the approval, the minister stressed the importance of balancing preparedness with accountability.

“Preparedness remains one of the most effective tools for protecting public health. While it is important that states have timely access to the resources needed to strengthen outbreak preparedness and response capacities, it is equally important that public funds are managed responsibly and accounted for in line with established regulations.

“This approval reflects our commitment to both health security and accountability. We will continue to support states in strengthening their capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats while ensuring transparency in the use of public resources.”