The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, has commended the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election, describing the exercise as peaceful, accessible, and well-organised across the state. According to The Nation, Omoseyindemi while addressing journalists at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ado-Ekiti expressed satisfaction…...

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, has commended the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election, describing the exercise as peaceful, accessible, and well-organised across the state.

According to The Nation, Omoseyindemi while addressing journalists at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ado-Ekiti expressed satisfaction with the overall electoral process, noting that reports received from across the state indicated a smooth and orderly exercise.

“I was on the field myself, and I observed that the polling units opened on time, as we promised,” he said. “From our monitoring room, 97 per cent of the polling units were set up by 8:00 a.m., and elections started by 8:30 a.m. everything is okay.”

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Omoseyindemi admitted that a few polling units experienced technical issues with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), particularly in Ijero-Ekiti, but said the problems were promptly addressed by INEC’s technical support teams, ensuring minimal disruption to the voting process.

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The REC also rejected allegations of widespread voter intimidation and orchestrated disturbances during the election, describing such claims as unfounded and misleading. He maintained that the commission had not received any verified reports suggesting large-scale irregularities capable of undermining the credibility of the exercise.

He further praised residents for their peaceful participation and adherence to electoral guidelines, noting that voting and accreditation were conducted smoothly across the majority of polling units in the state. According to him, the orderly conduct of voters contributed significantly to the success of the election.

“We never had it so good,” he said, while also highlighting the effective participation and inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) during the election.

The REC warned journalists and the public against announcing results before INEC does so, describing it as a criminal offence. He urged everyone to remain patient as collaboration continues at various levels.