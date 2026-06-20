First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting refugees and internally displaced persons, particularly women and children affected by conflict and displacement. In a statement issued on Saturday to commemorate World Refugee Day 2026, Mrs Tinubu expressed solidarity with refugees and displaced persons across the world…...

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting refugees and internally displaced persons, particularly women and children affected by conflict and displacement.

In a statement issued on Saturday to commemorate World Refugee Day 2026, Mrs Tinubu expressed solidarity with refugees and displaced persons across the world who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety and a better future.

The First Lady noted that this year’s theme, “Solidarity with Refugees,” underscores the need for collective action and compassion towards vulnerable populations affected by crises.

“On this World Refugee Day 2026, I stand in solidarity with refugees and displaced persons around the world who have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety, security, and hope,” she said.

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According to her, the theme serves as a reminder of humanity’s shared responsibility to support those displaced by conflict and hardship while working towards lasting peace.

“This year’s theme, ‘Solidarity with Refugees,’ reminds us of our shared humanity and collective responsibility to be our brothers’ keeper, support peaceful solutions to conflicts, and ensure that displaced persons have access to the opportunities and resources they need to rebuild their lives,” Mrs Tinubu stated.

The First Lady further reiterated Nigeria’s resolve to continue providing assistance to vulnerable groups affected by displacement, stressing that women and children remain among those most impacted by humanitarian crises.

“Nigeria remains committed to supporting vulnerable populations, especially women and children affected by displacement,” she added.