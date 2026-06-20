Brazilian football icon and World Cup winner Ronaldinho has made an unexpected return to the football spotlight after agreeing a partnership deal with Italian third-division side Ravenna FC, more than a decade after retiring from professional football. The former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker, now 46, is set to be…...

Brazilian football icon and World Cup winner Ronaldinho has made an unexpected return to the football spotlight after agreeing a partnership deal with Italian third-division side Ravenna FC, more than a decade after retiring from professional football.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker, now 46, is set to be officially presented by the club during a special event in Miami next week, sparking widespread interest among football fans.

News of Ronaldinho’s arrival initially fuelled speculation that the Brazilian great could be preparing for a remarkable comeback on the pitch. However, Ravenna officials have moved quickly to clarify that the agreement does not involve a playing role and that the former attacking midfielder will not feature for the Serie C outfit.

Ronaldinho retired from professional football after a brief spell with Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015, bringing an end to a glittering career that included a FIFA World Cup title, UEFA Champions League success, and multiple individual honours.

Despite not returning as a player, the partnership is expected to raise Ravenna’s international profile and attract significant global attention to the club.

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Speaking with Tuttosport on the agreement, Ronaldinho expressed his enthusiasm about becoming associated with Ravenna, describing the collaboration as an exciting new chapter.

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“New colours, same smile. I can’t wait to get back to dancing on the ball and write a new story together with Ignazio and the entire Cipriani family,” he said.

“Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna.”

Ravenna owner Ignazio Cipriani described the acquisition as a major moment for the club, revealing that Ronaldinho had been his childhood idol.

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“Acquiring Ronaldinho is absolutely extraordinary for the club. He was my idol and his impact on football goes beyond what he did on the pitch,” Cipriani said.

However, Ravenna honorary vice-president Ariedo Braida dismissed suggestions that the former Ballon d’Or winner would feature for the club on the pitch.

“Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us, but he won’t play for Ravenna in Serie C next season,” Braida told Tuttosport

“I wish he were still able to play. Dinho was a phenomenon and a wonderful player.”