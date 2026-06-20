Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations as both countries prepare for a political consultation meeting scheduled for July 2026. The assurance was given during a meeting between the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the Chinese Ambassador to…...

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations as both countries prepare for a political consultation meeting scheduled for July 2026.

The assurance was given during a meeting between the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming consultations and other bilateral engagements, including the Nigeria-China Sub-Committee Meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Ahmed described Nigeria’s relationship with China as a key component of the country’s foreign policy and economic development agenda.

The statement reads in part, “The Chinese Ambassador, His Excellency Yu Dunhai, reaffirmed China’s commitment to further strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Nigeria. He stated that the forthcoming consultations would serve as an opportunity to review progress made in implementing agreements reached during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s State Visit to China in September 2024, as well as subsequent bilateral engagements between the two countries.

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“Ambassador Yu highlighted significant achievements in Nigeria-China cooperation, particularly in infrastructure development, trade, industrialisation, power generation and railway modernisation. He also commended the positive impact of China’s zero-tariff policy for eligible Nigerian exports, which came into effect on 1st May 2026, noting that the initiative had already contributed to increased Nigerian exports to the Chinese market and would further stimulate investment, industrial growth and job creation.”

Ebienfa added that on bilateral and multilateral issues, the Chinese Ambassador expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s continued support on issues of mutual concern.

“He further conveyed China’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in regional peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts, multilateral affairs, artificial intelligence governance, educational exchanges, cultural diplomacy and youth development initiatives. Ambassador Yu also acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria and its security agencies in addressing security challenges affecting foreign nationals and investments, while emphasising the importance of sustaining measures aimed at ensuring a safe and conducive environment for business operations and foreign investment.

“In his response, the Permanent Secretary reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China Policy and the determination to deepen cooperation with China in critical sectors, including industrialisation, agriculture, information and communication technology, transportation, education, healthcare and human capital development. He emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting value addition, manufacturing and technology-driven economic growth as part of its broader economic transformation agenda.”

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According to the statement, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close consultations and strengthening bilateral cooperation in pursuit of shared development goals. The meeting concluded on a cordial note with both countries expressing confidence in the continued growth of the Nigeria-China strategic partnership