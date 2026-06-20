There was mild tension at Polling Unit 10, Ward B, Iyin-Ekiti, in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were reportedly forced to leave the area by some voters....

There was mild tension at Polling Unit 10, Ward B, Iyin-Ekiti, in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were reportedly forced to leave the area by some voters.

According to The Nation, the EFCC officials had arrived at the polling unit while voting was underway, reportedly to monitor suspected cases of vote-buying.

However, their presence was met with resistance from voters who questioned their deployment and demanded that they vacate the premises immediately.

The situation briefly created confusion as voters confronted the operatives, insisting there was no evidence of vote-buying at the polling unit.

The operatives subsequently withdrew from the area, and voting continued peacefully without further disruption.