The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Yemi Adaramodu, has described Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti State as peaceful and orderly, dismissing allegations of violence, chaos and vote-buying in parts of the state....

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Yemi Adaramodu, has described Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State as peaceful and orderly, dismissing allegations of violence, chaos and vote-buying in parts of the state.

According to The Nation, Adaramodu spoke after casting his vote at Polling Unit 011, Ward 001, in Ilawe-Ekiti, where he said observations from various polling centres indicated that the electoral process was progressing smoothly.

The lawmaker disclosed that he also visited Polling Unit 4, Ward 2, where the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ambassador Dare Bejide, voted, to observe developments at the polling centre.

According to him, the visit formed part of his assessment of the election and was not prompted by any report of violence or unrest.

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He said voters were peacefully exercising their franchise without intimidation or disruption.

“I didn’t see anybody fighting. I didn’t see any crisis, chaos or disorder. Everything has been very smooth,” Adaramodu told The Nation.

The senator also rejected allegations of vote-buying, maintaining that there was no evidence to support such claims.

He argued that an administration with a track record of delivering democratic dividends would have no reason to induce voters with money or other incentives.

Adaramodu challenged individuals with credible evidence of electoral malpractice to report such incidents to security agencies for investigation and possible prosecution.

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He further called on journalists, election observers and other stakeholders to ensure proper verification of information before making public claims, stressing that the electoral process had remained largely peaceful across the state.

The senator expressed optimism that the election would conclude successfully and urged voters to continue conducting themselves peacefully throughout the exercise.