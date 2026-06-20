Ekiti State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed confidence in securing re-election, saying indications from across the state point to a strong performance for his party in Saturday’s governorship election....

Ekiti State Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed confidence in securing re-election, saying indications from across the state point to a strong performance for his party in Saturday’s governorship election.

The governor cast his vote at Polling Unit 003, Ward 6, in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area, at about 11:38 a.m.

Oyebanji arrived at the polling unit around 11:23 a.m. alongside his wife, Professor Olayemi Oyebanji, who voted shortly before him. The governor joined other voters on the queue, completed the accreditation process and subsequently cast his ballot.

Speaking with journalists after voting, Oyebanji described the election as peaceful and orderly, noting that reports reaching him from different parts of the state suggested that voting was progressing smoothly.

“So far, reports across the state have been positive. The election is going on smoothly. People are exercising their franchise, and the turnout is impressive. I am glad that people listened to our call to come out and vote, because there is a link between today’s process and their future,” he said.

The governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their roles in managing the election, while acknowledging reports of minor operational challenges in some locations.

“There may be glitches in any process, but I am satisfied with the assurances I have received that such issues will be addressed. I appeal to our people to remain patient with INEC and allow the process to be completed,” he stated.

Oyebanji also called on voters, party supporters and other stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully and cooperate with electoral officials to ensure a credible outcome.

Expressing optimism about the outcome of the election, the governor said the APC was on course to exceed its projected vote target, citing the level of voter turnout and reception received during the campaign.

“If the process continues this way, and everyone is able to vote, then we should cross the 500,000 votes target. I am confident of victory,” he said.