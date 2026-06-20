The Nigeria Police Force has said the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State is progressing peacefully, with voters turning out to exercise their civic responsibility in an orderly and secure environment....

The Nigeria Police Force has said the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State is progressing peacefully, with voters turning out to exercise their civic responsibility in an orderly and secure environment.

In an update via its official X handle on Saturday, the police said the electoral process was continuing without major incidents across the state.

According to the Force, police personnel have been deployed to polling units and other strategic locations to ensure public safety and maintain law and order throughout the election.

The police wrote on X: “The electoral process continues peacefully across Ekiti State, with voters exercising their civic responsibility in an orderly atmosphere.

“Officers of the Nigeria Police Force are across all polling units and critical locations to ensure public safety, maintain law and order, and support a secure electoral process.”