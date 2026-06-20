A physically challenged resident of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ojo Adewusi, has praised the conduct of the ongoing governorship election in the community, describing the exercise as peaceful and orderly....

A physically challenged resident of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ojo Adewusi, has praised the conduct of the ongoing governorship election in the community, describing the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

The 52-year-old Adewusi spoke on Saturday while assessing the electoral process in the town, expressing satisfaction with the atmosphere surrounding the poll.

According to him, voters have conducted themselves responsibly, with no incidents of violence or disruption recorded since the commencement of voting.

“The election has been peaceful here in Ilawe-Ekiti. Everything is going on smoothly, and there has been no violence or any form of disturbance,” he said in Yoruba.

He expressed optimism that the calm environment witnessed so far would be maintained throughout the remainder of the exercise, including the collation and announcement of results.

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Adewusi also urged residents to continue conducting themselves peacefully and support efforts aimed at ensuring a credible election.

Voting is ongoing across Ekiti State as eligible voters elect a governor to lead the state for the next four years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the election across the state’s 16 local government areas, with security agencies deployed to maintain law and order throughout the process.