The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed concern over the continued delay in the disbursement of upkeep allowances under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), warning that students may embark on nationwide peaceful protests if the issue is not urgently resolved. NANS President, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, raised…...

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed concern over the continued delay in the disbursement of upkeep allowances under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), warning that students may embark on nationwide peaceful protests if the issue is not urgently resolved.

NANS President, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, raised the alarm in a statement on Saturday, saying the association had received numerous complaints from beneficiaries across the country over the non-payment of upkeep allowances for the past two months.

According to him, the delay has created anxiety among students who rely on the funds to support their education and daily living expenses.

“I have it on good authority that the disbursement of students’ upkeep allowances has been on hold for the past two months, with no clear explanation or accountability from the relevant authorities,” Akinteye said.

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He described the situation as unacceptable, arguing that the objective of the NELFUND scheme is to provide financial relief to students, particularly amid prevailing economic challenges.

“Without mincing words, I wish to state emphatically that the continued delay in the disbursement of these allowances is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“The primary objective of the NELFUND initiative is to provide relief and support to Nigerian students, particularly in the face of prevailing economic realities. Any delay that deprives students of access to these funds undermines the very purpose for which the initiative was established.”

The student leader called on the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, to intervene and ensure that all obstacles delaying the payments are immediately addressed.

He urged the authorities to provide a clear explanation to students and commence the payment of all outstanding allowances without further delay.

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Akinteye warned that failure to resolve the matter promptly could trigger peaceful mass action by students nationwide.

“Consequently, NANS hereby call on NELFUND and all relevant stakeholders to resolve all issues relating to the delayed upkeep payments and ensure that students receive their entitlements. Failure to do this within the shortest period of time will leave Nigerian students with no option but to embark on peaceful mass action, including the occupation of the NELFUND Head Office, until concrete steps are taken to address the situation,” he said.

He, however, stressed that the notice should not be viewed as a threat but as a reflection of the frustrations being experienced by thousands of students affected by the delay.

“This notice should not be construed as a threat but as a legitimate expression of the frustrations of thousands of Nigerian students whose welfare continues to be adversely affected by the prolonged delay,” he added.

The NANS president reaffirmed the association’s commitment to protecting the interests of Nigerian students and advocating for their welfare and academic advancement.