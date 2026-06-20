The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its support for democratic governance in Nigeria as Ekiti State voters are at the polls to elect a governor....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the closing time for voting in the Rivers South East Senatorial District by-election by one hour following delays caused by heavy rainfall across parts of the district.

The commission announced that polling, originally scheduled to close at 2:30 p.m., will now end at 3:30 p.m.

According to a statement by INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, the decision was approved by the Chairman of the Commission after reports indicated that adverse weather conditions affected the timely commencement of voting in several areas.

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The commission explained that heavy rainfall recorded across much of the Rivers South East Senatorial District resulted in late opening of polls at a number of voting locations.

As a result, INEC said the extension was necessary to ensure that eligible voters who were affected by the delays have adequate opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

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“Due to the reported heavy rainfall in most areas within Rivers South East Senatorial District, late commencement of poll was recorded. Consequently, the Chairman of the Commission has given approval for extension of close of poll from 2.30pm to 3.30pm for the bye-election,” the statement said.

The Rivers South East Senatorial District by-election is being conducted to fill a vacant seat in the National Assembly, with election officials, security personnel and observers deployed across the district.