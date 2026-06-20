The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping gang linked to the abduction of a 20-year-old livestock farmer Michael Benua, in Igboti Village, Oyo State. The Command disclosed that the arrest followed swift operational measures launched after the incident was reported at the Okaka Police…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping gang linked to the abduction of a 20-year-old livestock farmer Michael Benua, in Igboti Village, Oyo State.

The Command disclosed that the arrest followed swift operational measures launched after the incident was reported at the Okaka Police Division on June 19, 2026.

According to the police, the victim was abducted in the early hours of the same day when about eight armed men reportedly stormed Igboti Village through the Okutalogun axis. The attackers, said to be armed with firearms and cutlasses, allegedly whisked the victim away to an unknown destination after robbing residents of ₦1.24 million and 50,000 CFA.

In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abimbola Olugbenga, directed an intensive manhunt involving operatives of the Okaka Police Formation, personnel of the Amotekun Corps and local hunters.

The joint security team subsequently launched coordinated search operations, combing surrounding forests and adjoining communities in an effort to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators.

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The breakthrough came during a preliminary investigation and forensic examination of the crime scene, which led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect, Yahaya Auta.

Police authorities said the suspect confessed to being a member of the kidnapping gang and is currently assisting investigators with information aimed at tracking down other fleeing members of the syndicate and securing the victim’s release.

The Command added that its Anti-Kidnapping Squad has reinforced ongoing operations as search-and-rescue efforts continue.

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Confirming the development in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, assured residents that the Command remains committed to protecting lives and property and will spare no effort in bringing all those involved in the crime to justice.

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He urged members of the public to remain calm, vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information capable of aiding security operations.

The arrested suspect will remain in police custody while investigations continue.