Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 22 kidnapped victims in separate operations across Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, thwarting attempts by terrorists to abduct more residents. The successful operations were disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday…...

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 22 kidnapped victims in separate operations across Sabon Birni and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, thwarting attempts by terrorists to abduct more residents.

The successful operations were disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday by the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja.

According to the statement, the first operation took place on June 18 after troops received credible intelligence that terrorists had blocked the Sabon Birni–Shinkafi Road at Kura Mota Village and attacked two civilian vehicles, abducting several passengers.

The terrorists were said to have killed one civilian during the attack before fleeing with the victims.

Acting on the intelligence, troops swiftly mobilised to the area and launched a coordinated pursuit operation backed by aerial surveillance. The military said sustained pressure mounted on the fleeing terrorists forced them to abandon their captives and escape.

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As a result, 17 kidnapped passengers were rescued and handed over to the appropriate authorities.

In a separate incident on the same day, troops responded to a distress call following an attack on farmers at Chohi Village, where armed terrorists attempted to kidnap residents working on their farmlands.

The troops rapidly deployed to the area and pursued the attackers along their withdrawal route, leading to the rescue of five abducted farmers.

The rescued victims were subsequently reunited with their families.

Read Also: Troops Neutralise Two Lakurawa Terrorists, Recover Weapon in Sokoto, Katsina

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Following the operations, troops carried out confidence-building patrols in nearby communities, including Gidan Rana and Gidan Sale villages, to reassure residents and maintain a strong security presence in the area.

Commenting on the operations, Lieutenant Colonel Danja said the successes reflected the determination of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to protect communities and deny terrorists freedom of action.

“These successful rescue operations underscore the unwavering commitment of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, to protecting the lives and property of the citizenry, safeguarding vulnerable communities and creating a secure environment for citizens to pursue their lawful daily activities without fear,” he said.

The military reiterated its commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist groups and ensuring the safety of residents across the North-West theatre.