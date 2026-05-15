Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised two Lakurawa terrorists and recovered weapons and rustled cows during separate operations in Sokoto State and Katsina State. In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 8 Division, the…...

Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, have neutralised two Lakurawa terrorists and recovered weapons and rustled cows during separate operations in Sokoto State and Katsina State.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 8 Division, the Army said the operation was part of ongoing offensive campaigns against terrorists and bandits.

The statement reads, “Troops of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in continuation of a series of offensive operations against terrorists and bandits, have successfully neutralised several terrorists, recovered weapons and livestock across Sokoto and Katsina States.”

In Sokoto State, troops responded swiftly to a distress call reporting an attempt by the Lakurawa Terrorist Group (LTG) to set fire to a Nigerian Immigration Service facility at Ruwa Wiri Village in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto State.

The statement added, “The troops made contact with the terrorists, neutralising 2 terrorists in the ensuing firefight, while others fled due to overwhelming firepower. A subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of 2 AK-47 rifles, several ammunition and a motorcycle.”

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In a separate operation, troops deployed in Jibia LGA of Katsina State, while on a fighting patrol, encountered terrorists moving with herds of rustled livestock at Danya Bakwai Settlement.

The troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to abandon 62 rustled livestock.

The statement revealed that the rustled livestock were recovered and subsequently handed over to their rightful owners at the palace of the Daddara District Head in Jibia LGA.

Operation Fansan Yamma reaffirms commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry in the region, urging members of the public to continue providing credible information to security forces.