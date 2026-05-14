Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the final forfeiture of N1.9bn worth of shares, N288m and a five-bedroom duplex located at No 20 City Gate Estate, Kukwaba, in Abuja, linked to a former Acting Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku,…...

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted the final forfeiture of N1.9bn worth of shares, N288m and a five-bedroom duplex located at No 20 City Gate Estate, Kukwaba, in Abuja, linked to a former Acting Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, to the Federal Government.

In a statement posted on the official X handle of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Omotosho gave the order on Wednesday, following his conviction and sentencing on March 23, 2026.

Nwabuoku was found guilty on all 9- count charges for money laundering and abuse of office filed against him by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency, in a Motion on Notice dated April 1, 2026, applied for an order of the court to confiscate and forfeit all assets/properties described in schedule 1,2,3.

Schedule 1 contains the funds in several accounts, including Temeeo Synergy Concept Limited, Turge Global Investment Limited, Laptev Bridge Limited, Arrafura Transnational Afro Ltd and the sum of N220, 000, 000 in the EFCC Recovery Account domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, refunded by Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, totalling N288,590,749.

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Schedule 2 contains a five-bedroom duplex at N0 20 City Gate Estate, Kukwaba, Abuja.

Schedule 3 contains the total number of stocks acquired by the convict in various security companies with a value totalling N1,941,805,342 (One Billion, Nine Hundred and Forty One Million, Eight Hundred and Five Thousand, Three Hundred and Forty Two naira) as at March 29, 2026.

At Wednesday`s ruling, Justice Omotosho held that the court found the assets (funds and property) as proceeds of unlawful activity following the judgment of March 23, 2026, and he thereby ordered that the assets be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

TVC News previously reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, to 72 years imprisonment over N868.46 million fraud.

In a statement posted on X March 23, 2026, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the conviction and sentencing of Nwabuoku for money laundering, after the court found him guilty of all charges.

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The statement reads, “The former Acting Accountant-General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Anamekwe Nwabuoku, who was prosecuted by the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for money laundering involving N868.46 million, has been convicted and sentenced to jail for 72years.”