The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, on Wednesday received members of the House of Representatives who recently defected to the party, describing their decision as a commitment to democratic ideals and national unity. Dickson disclosed this in a statement shared on his X handle after…...

The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, on Wednesday received members of the House of Representatives who recently defected to the party, describing their decision as a commitment to democratic ideals and national unity.

Dickson disclosed this in a statement shared on his X handle after a meeting with the lawmakers and party leaders.

According to him, the defecting lawmakers paid a courtesy visit to interact with the leadership of the party, with former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also attending the gathering.

“Today, I had the pleasure of receiving members of the House of Representatives who recently decamped to the NDC. They paid a courtesy visit to interact with me and the leadership of our party,” Dickson stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the lawmakers for remaining loyal to their political leadership and backing the party’s vision.

“I thank them for their support for the party and for the loyalty they demonstrated in following their leader to the NDC. They are on the right course, and the NDC remains committed to building a united and democratic Nigeria for all,” he said.

The former governor urged the lawmakers to continue defending democratic principles and resist any attempt to undermine multi-party democracy in the country.

“I urged them to continue to uphold the democratic rights of the Nigerian people and to resist every attempt to entrench a one-party state in our country,” he added.

Dickson also disclosed that former senator representing Gombe South, Amos Bulus, alongside members of his political team, formally joined the NDC from the All Progressives Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further revealed that Yahaya Audu led another delegation from Kogi into the party, noting that Peter Obi joined him in welcoming the new entrants into the NDC fold.

“We also received the donation of a vehicle from the Delta State chapter of the NDC. I thank the donors, as well as all those who, since the launch of this party, have continued to support the NDC through various donations and contributions,” Dickson said.

Calling for broader support for the party, he maintained that the NDC was being sustained through voluntary contributions from members and supporters.

“The NDC is not funded by any single individual or by any government. Our party is sustained by the sacrifice, commitment, and contributions of members and supporters who believe in our vision for a better Nigeria,” he stated.