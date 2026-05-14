Marshal Abubakar, the defence counsel representing popular blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, also known as Justice Crack, has withdrawn the bail application in the ongoing cybercrime case. Justice Crack appeared before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, following allegations of inciting soldiers to create…...

Marshal Abubakar, the defence counsel representing popular blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, also known as Justice Crack, has withdrawn the bail application in the ongoing cybercrime case.

Justice Crack appeared before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday, following allegations of inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system of the Nigerian Army.

Justice Crack’s hearing suffered a setback at the Federal High Court, Abuja, as his former lawyer withdrew his bail application.

The court had earlier adjourned until May 25th for the hearing, but abridged the time to today.

At the resumed sitting, a lawyer from the office of the attorney general announced appearance for the prosecution, stating that the AGF is taking over the prosecution of the case.

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When it was time for the defendant’s counsel to announce his appearance, Olufemi Balogun stood up as well as Marshal Abubakar; they both tried to announce the defendant’s appearance at the same time.

Abubakar had insisted that he was the counsel on record at the last adjourned date, while Balogun said he was briefed by the defendant to lead the case.

Justice Joyce Abudulmalik asked the defendant who was leading his case, in which Justice Crank identified Balogun.

Shortly after, Marshall Abubakar withdrew from the matter as well as the applications he had filed.

This move set the hearing of the bail back because it was the only pending bail application before the court.

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Balogun told the court he will be filing a fresh bail application.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned until 18th May for the hearing, ordering the prosecution to open its case on the same day or have it struck out for want of diligent prosecution.

After proceeding, supporters and friends of Justice crack confronted Abubakar for his actions.

TVC News Online reported last week that the Federal High Court remanded Justice Crack in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of alleged cybercrime, breach of public peace, and felony, to which he pleaded not guilty.

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Following the arraignment, counsel to the DSS, Mark Oruba, urged the court to remand the defendant in DSS custody in the interest of public security.

However, defence counsel opposed the application, informing the court that although they had been served with the charges, they intended to file a bail application for hearing later in the week.

In a short ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered that the defendant be remanded in DSS custody until May 25 for the commencement of the trial and hearing of the bail application.