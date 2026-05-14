TVC Entertainment’s flagship morning show has two new presenters bringing a fresh dynamic to one of Nigeria’s most beloved breakfast television programmes. Wake Up Nigeria, TVC Entertainment’s signature morning programme, has long been the show Nigerians wake up to. A daily mix of entertainment news, celebrity interviews, lifestyle content,…...

TVC Entertainment’s flagship morning show has two new presenters bringing a fresh dynamic to one of Nigeria’s most beloved breakfast television programmes.

Wake Up Nigeria, TVC Entertainment’s signature morning programme, has long been the show Nigerians wake up to. A daily mix of entertainment news, celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and the kind of warm, energetic presenting that makes early mornings bearable. But over the past year, the show has quietly added two new faces to its presenting lineup, and viewers are taking notice.

Edgar Eriakha joined the Wake Up Nigeria presenting team in November 2024, bringing with him a career that spans theatre, podcasting, voiceover, and television. A University of Lagos Theatre Arts graduate, Edgar is perhaps best known outside of television as the host of Why Am I Still Single?, a podcast with over 130,000 downloads and a devoted fanbase known as the CheckMates. On screen, his background in performance gives him a natural ease with live television. Edgar Eriakha has added live drama to the show. Creating short live sketches with costumes and makeup. Edgar’s ability to hold a conversation, dance, infuse humour, and keep the energy exactly where it needs to be is always a major highlight of the breakfast show.

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Joining him is Rume Paulson, who came on board in September 2025. She is a dynamic media personality, storyteller, and creative entrepreneur who brings energy, insight, and engaging conversations to a diverse audience. With a background in brand communication and experience in commercial acting for leading brands, she blends creativity with strategic storytelling

Rume is passionate about amplifying African voices and culture and continues to carve a space as a bold and relatable voice in modern media.

Together, Edgar and Rume join an established presenting team that includes Mike Mesikenor, Titilayo Oyinsan, Winfrey Agbelese, and Mary Bashua-Alimi. A lineup that has made Wake Up Nigeria one of the most recognisable morning formats on Nigerian television.

What the two new presenters bring, beyond their individual credentials, is a sense of generational energy. Both Edgar and Rume represent a wave of Nigerian media talent that has built audiences across multiple platforms, not just television but also podcasts, digital content, and live events. That cross-platform fluency is increasingly what Nigerian morning television needs to stay relevant to a younger, more fragmented audience.

Wake Up Nigeria airs weekdays on TVC Entertainment from 7 am to 9 am.