Enugu State Police Command has intercepted a specialized Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud syndicate operating within the state capital. The two suspects were reportedly rescued and currently in their custody, following a near-fatal encounter with an angry mob at Okpara Avenue. Two suspects, identified as Onyeka Timothy and Philip Nwankwo,…...

Enugu State Police Command has intercepted a specialized Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fraud syndicate operating within the state capital.

The two suspects were reportedly rescued and currently in their custody, following a near-fatal encounter with an angry mob at Okpara Avenue.

Two suspects, identified as Onyeka Timothy and Philip Nwankwo, were apprehended after allegedly defrauding a female victim at a commercial bank.

Preliminary report indicate that the duo targeted the victim at an ATM point, swapped her debit card under the pretext of offering technical assistance

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When the victim realized the deception she raised an alarm, a mob gathered and attempted to lynch the suspects.

Officers from the Central Police Station intervened just in time to rescue the men from the crowd.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed that the victim’s card and a tricycle used for the operation were recovered at the scene.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mamman Bitrus-Giwa reiterated the Command’s stance against cyber and financial crimes, revealing that the suspects have confessed and await arraignment.

The State Commissioner Mamman Bitrus-Giwa of Police advised the public against “jungle justice,” urging citizens to allow the law to take its course through official police channels.