Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying no matter what happens, his priority is the overall interest of the party, dismissing defection rumours. Fubara stated on Wednesday after inspecting the newly constructed General Hospital and the fully remodelled…...

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying no matter what happens, his priority is the overall interest of the party, dismissing defection rumours.

Fubara stated on Wednesday after inspecting the newly constructed General Hospital and the fully remodelled Neuropsychiatric Hospital, in Rumuigbo, Obiakpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The governor dismissed speculations that he had defected from the APC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to seek his re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor said, contrary to the reports in a section of the media, he remained a member of the ruling party and would continue to work for the overall interest of the party.

He said, “I know that there has been a lot of drama in the media; one story or another. I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and nothing has changed. People should stop using whatever situation that they pick up from social media or their own interpretation of any situation to present me wrongly. Read Also FULL LIST: APC Disqualifies 65, Clears 33 for Rivers Assembly

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Fubara, Wike Allies Face APC Screening Committee as Party Awaits Report ADVERTISEMENT “I’ve not gone anywhere; I’m still a member of the APC, and I remain a member. Whatever happens, what is important is supporting the overall interest of the party”. His clarification came amid reports that several individuals believed to be loyal to Fubara were disqualified during the APC screening for Rivers State House of Assembly aspirants process, while those who made the final list are largely perceived as loyalists to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara also appeared before the screening committee of APC on Sunday, amid questions over his earlier absence from the exercise, which was scheduled to hold from Friday, May 8, to Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Plateau State Governors’ Lodge.