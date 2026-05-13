Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying no matter what happens, his priority is the overall interest of the party, dismissing defection rumours.
Fubara stated on Wednesday after inspecting the newly constructed General Hospital and the fully remodelled Neuropsychiatric Hospital, in Rumuigbo, Obiakpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
The governor dismissed speculations that he had defected from the APC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to seek his re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The governor said, contrary to the reports in a section of the media, he remained a member of the ruling party and would continue to work for the overall interest of the party.
He said, “I know that there has been a lot of drama in the media; one story or another. I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and nothing has changed. People should stop using whatever situation that they pick up from social media or their own interpretation of any situation to present me wrongly.
Read Also
ADVERTISEMENT
The Sunday screening exercise was reportedly chaired by the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru.
According to footage obtained by TVC News, Fubara, on Sunday, arrived at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge for the screening at about 3.15 pm, but, less than 10 minutes later, he left the screening room in a calm mood and proceeded directly to his unnumbered SUV parked at the entrance of the venue.
When approached by journalists to comment on how the exercise went, Fubara simply said, “No comment.”