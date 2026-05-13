King Charles III has pledged to increase the production of clean British energy to ensure that enemies of the United Kingdom cannot threaten the economic security of the British people, amid the ongoing Middle East crisis affecting global oil supply. The King stated this while addressing the United Kingdom parliament,…...

King Charles III has pledged to increase the production of clean British energy to ensure that enemies of the United Kingdom cannot threaten the economic security of the British people, amid the ongoing Middle East crisis affecting global oil supply.

The King stated this while addressing the United Kingdom parliament, giving insights into the government’s law-making plans for the coming year in a speech to the House of Lords.

According to his speech, King Charles outlined the 37 bills ministers want to pass in the next parliamentary session, including eight previously introduced to Parliament.

According to the BBC, the session was overshadowed by the leadership speculation that continues to surround Sir Keir Starmer.

During the speech, King Charles pledged to defend British values of decency, tolerance and respect, saying, “They will defend the British values of decency, tolerance and respect for difference under our common flag, and they will harness the potential of the pride felt across this country for its communities. My Government will take urgent action to tackle antisemitism and ensure all communities feel safe.”

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He also raised concern regarding the standard of living and economic security, saying, “My Government believes that the United Kingdom’s economic security depends on raising living standards in every part of the United Kingdom. My Ministers will support measures that maintain stability and control the cost of living.”

The King said the world is becoming “increasingly dangerous and volatile,” citing tensions in the Middle East and broader global security threats.

He said the increasingly dangerous and volatile world threatens the United Kingdom, with the conflict in the Middle East only the most recent example, noting that every element of the nation’s energy, defence and economic security will be tested.

The king noted that his government will tackle the situation by increasing the production of clean British energy to ensure that enemies of the United Kingdom cannot attack the economic security of the British people.

King Charles said, “My Ministers believe that energy independence must be a long-term goal of national security and that the nation’s energy security requires long-term investment and reform, as demonstrated by recent events in the Middle East.

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“Increased production of clean British energy will help to ensure that enemies of the United Kingdom cannot attack the economic security of the British people. My Ministers will therefore introduce an Energy Independence Bill to scale up homegrown renewable energy and protect living standards for the long-term [Energy Independence Bill].”

The government also plans to introduce 37 bills in the next parliamentary session, including eight previously presented to Parliament.

Ministers were tasked with protecting British values, tackling antisemitism, and ensuring community safety.

The government plans to improve economic growth through public investment, private-sector partnerships, and regulatory reforms.