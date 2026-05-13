Residents of Agege Constituency II in Lagos State have intensified calls for the re-election of Bola Tinubu and Hon. Jubreel Abdul-Kareem Ayodeji, citing a series of developmental and empowerment initiatives implemented across Agege and Orile-Agege since 2023. Ayodeji, who represents Agege Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly,…...

Residents of Agege Constituency II in Lagos State have intensified calls for the re-election of Bola Tinubu and Hon. Jubreel Abdul-Kareem Ayodeji, citing a series of developmental and empowerment initiatives implemented across Agege and Orile-Agege since 2023.

Ayodeji, who represents Agege Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has continued to receive commendation from residents and community stakeholders for programmes focused on education, healthcare, youth empowerment, sports development, and social welfare.

Among the initiatives attracting widespread praise is the annual “Jubilation Football Competition,” a grassroots sports tournament designed to unite football clubs and young talents from different communities within the constituency. Residents described the competition as a platform that promotes unity, discipline, physical fitness, and positive youth engagement.

The football tournament, alongside sponsorship support and the distribution of sporting equipment, has also been credited with helping to discover and nurture young sporting talents in Agege and Orile-Agege.

In the area of youth empowerment, several young people have reportedly benefited from vocational training programmes in solar-inverter installation and CCTV technology. Beneficiaries were also provided with starter packs and working tools to encourage entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

Ayodeji’s educational interventions have equally drawn commendation, particularly the annual distribution of over 5,100 free JAMB forms to students across the constituency. Community members said the initiative has created opportunities for many young people who would otherwise struggle to afford registration fees for tertiary institution entrance examinations.

To cushion the effects of the current economic hardship, the lawmaker introduced the “Jubilation Livelihood Support” initiative, a periodic food distribution programme targeted at vulnerable residents. The intervention, currently in its third edition this year, has reportedly supported hundreds of households across the constituency.

Widows and vulnerable persons have also benefited from cash support schemes facilitated by the lawmaker, with reports indicating that more than 3,400 beneficiaries have been reached through various welfare interventions since 2023.

In the healthcare sector, Ayodeji has organised medical outreach programmes and facilitated the enrollment of about 1,000 constituents into the Lagos State Health Management Agency health insurance scheme, popularly known as Ilera Eko.

Residents said the achievements recorded in the constituency have been made possible through purposeful leadership and policies introduced by President Tinubu at the national level.