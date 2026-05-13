The BTO for PBAT ’27 movement has urged members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm, united, and focused as the party prepares for its primaries. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group stressed the importance of peace, discipline, and loyalty among party faithful across…...

The BTO for PBAT ’27 movement has urged members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm, united, and focused as the party prepares for its primaries.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group stressed the importance of peace, discipline, and loyalty among party faithful across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State and the country at large.

The movement called on members to work collectively toward sustaining the progress of the APC and ensuring the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the group, coordinators cautioned supporters against actions that could trigger unnecessary conflicts, divisions, or distractions capable of undermining the party’s unity and strength.

“This is a critical moment for unity, strategic mobilization, and constructive engagement. We must continue to work together in peace and harmony for the progress of our party and the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement read.

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The group reaffirmed its commitment to grassroots mobilization, youth engagement, and the strengthening of party structures at the ward and local government levels in support of the President’s reelection bid.

It also advised supporters to respect party leadership, adhere strictly to due process during the primaries, and maintain peaceful conduct before, during, and after the exercise.

The movement concluded that unity, loyalty, and commitment remain essential to securing victory