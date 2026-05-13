Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has mourned the passing of popular Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, describing it as “a painful demise.” Ekubo died on Monday, and his death was confirmed in a statement posted on Instagram by popular talent manager Sam Olatunji. In a Wednesday statement signed by the AGN…...

Ekubo died on Monday, and his death was confirmed in a statement posted on Instagram by popular talent manager Sam Olatunji.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the AGN Director of Communications, Boma Akpore, the Guild stated that it received the news of the actor’s demise with deep shock and profound sadness.

The association commended the actor, describing him as a symbol of dedication, professionalism, creativity, and excellence, saying his contributions to Nollywood will never be forgotten.

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The statement reads, “It is with deep shock and profound sadness that the National President, National Executive Council, and the entire members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria mourn the painful demise of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo.

“The news of his passing has left a heavy burden on the hearts of many within the Nigerian creative industry. Alex Ekubo was more than an actor; he was a symbol of dedication, professionalism, creativity, and excellence whose immense contributions to Nollywood will never be forgotten.”

“Through his talent, passion, charisma, and commitment to the growth of the industry, he inspired countless young actors and filmmakers across Nigeria and beyond.”

AGN further expressed that his departure is not just a loss to the association, but a collective loss to the entire Nigerian film family.

The association said that Nollywood has lost one of its shining lights, and the vacuum created by his absence will be deeply felt by colleagues, friends, fans, and everyone privileged to have worked with him.

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The statement added, “The Guild extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, friends, fans, and colleagues during this painful and difficult time. We pray that Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest and gives everyone affected the strength, comfort, and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Though he may be gone physically, his legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the unforgettable memories he created on screen.”

“Rest in peace, Alex Ekubo. You came, you gave your best, and you will never be forgotten,” the statement concluded.