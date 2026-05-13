Friends and colleagues of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo have continued to mourn his death, recounting his final moments, while an old tweet from the deceased sparked speculation surrounding his passing. Ekubo’s death was confirmed by talent management Sam Olatunji. Fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe also shared an emotional message on…...

Friends and colleagues of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo have continued to mourn his death, recounting his final moments, while an old tweet from the deceased sparked speculation surrounding his passing.

Ekubo’s death was confirmed by talent management Sam Olatunji.

Fellow actor Godwin Nnadiekwe also shared an emotional message on Instagram indicating that the 40-year-old actor had passed away.

In the post, Nnadiekwe expressed shock over his death, saying, “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.”

He further added, “To think you already prepared your will — it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend.”

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According to reports, he died at a hospital in Lagos after battling cancer.

Alexx Ekubo’s last Instagram post was made on December 30, 2024, nearly two years before the reported news of his death.

As fans continue to review timelines for possible clues surrounding his death, old tweets from 2011 have resurfaced in which the late actor reportedly spoke about cancer.

He wrote, “I hope 2 See a day when Cancer wld be just a Zodiac Sign.”

A check by TVC News on Wednesday also revealed that the late actor had championed a foundation aimed at fighting cancer and raising awareness about the terminal disease.

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In a series of posts on X, the late actor participated in cancer awareness campaigns and advocated for Nigerians to attend and support related initiatives.

He wrote, “Abuja! Medicaid Cancer Foundation walk against Cancer was a huge success today. Thanks to everyone that came out.

“yeah I’m in Abuja already fo d Charity Event fo Cancer oooh, anytyn fo a good Cause…”

Ekubo added, “All Star Charity football match against Cancer.. see me looking like a new Arsenal sign-in, my…

“ABUJA are you ready for the biggest WALK ever? Join me as I partner with @medicaidcf to #WalkAwayCancerNg WALK to increase awareness WALK to raise funds for cancer treatment . WALK to support cancer…”

Several close colleagues recounted their last moments with the deceased, reflecting on the life he lived until his final breath.

Comedian Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY, said that he was there, recounting how his family were thrown in tears.

The comedian wrote, “Some losses do not feel real, no matter how many times you try to process them. Still struggling with the reality that you are gone, Alex. From the laughter to the conversations, the random moments, the brotherhood, and all the memories we shared in this industry… this one hurts deeply.

“I was there. I saw you still smiling even in death. I saw the tears from friends and family. And honestly, a part of me is still in shock. Rest well, my brother. You will be remembered beyond the lights, the cameras, and the fame.”

Actress Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman revealed that she and her husband planned to call the deceased after the AMVCA, saying she was too nervous to call before the event.

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She wrote, “Alex, my dear, funny, naughty, kind hearted friend, this is so painful. So I will not hear you call Ibro and Papa and Mama Venza. This wasn’t the plan of Ikuku, so I won’t see your comments again, yabbing me in my comment section.

She added, “And to think Ibro and I talked about you on Saturday morning, but said we will call you after AMVCA because I was too nervous to call before the event. I know you are resting with our Lord and savior, where there is no more pain.

I choose to remember you for the memories we made together my friend, and for the Peaceful, kind, loving soul that you are. Rest Easy my friend, May the light guide you home.”

Musician Ebukasongs recounted how he was criticised by Nigerians for worshipping with the deceased, saying he was grateful he ignored the noise.

He wrote, “Some of you criticized me then. “Why are you worshipping with someone like that?” “Why associate with an unbeliever?”

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“But today, I am grateful I ignored the noise. Because while some people were busy judging from a distance, I had the privilege of witnessing a soul encounter the presence of God.”

Ebukasongs added, “This is a reminder that our assignment as believers is not to condemn people from afar, but to reach them with love. You do not know how much time anyone has left. You do not know what God is doing in the secret places of a man’s heart.

“The same people you write off may be one encounter away from surrender. The same people you criticize may be deeply hungry for God. Jesus did not come for the already “perfect.” He came for the lost.”

“So before you drag people, ask yourself: are you drawing them closer to Christ, or pushing them further away? If you think Eternity is already sure for you, then don’t deprive another man an opportunity to meet the Jesus that changed your Life .

“I am thankful for that worship moment. Thankful for grace. Thankful that mercy still reaches. Uncle Alex help me tell Jesus I love till we meet again. Less judgment. More love. More evangelism. More Jesus,” he concluded.