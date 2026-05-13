The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has extended the dates for the submission of nomination forms, screening of candidates, and primary election activities ahead of the 2027 general elections. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, who confirmed that the changes were made in…...

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has extended the dates for the submission of nomination forms, screening of candidates, and primary election activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, who confirmed that the changes were made in response to aspirant requests and logistical considerations.

The statement reads, “Adjustments have been made to the primary elections timetable in response to aspirant requests and logistical considerations. Affected items are indicated accordingly. All other previously published dates remain unchanged.”

For the submission of nomination forms, the ADC said the exercise, previously scheduled for May 13, 2026, has been postponed to May 14, 2026.

For the screening of aspirants, the ADC said the exercise, previously scheduled for May 14–15, 2026, will now be held from May 16 to May 17, 2026.

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The ADC also stated that the publication of screening results is scheduled for May 17, 2026, while appeals against screening decisions will run from May 18 to May 19, 2026.

The party also announced that the publication of cleared candidates will be done on May 20, 2026.