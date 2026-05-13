In a case that has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political and power sector circles, a former Minister of Power has been convicted and sentenced to 75 years in prison over a staggering ₦33.8 billion money laundering scandal. After nearly two years of courtroom drama, legal twists, and mounting scrutiny, the…...

In a case that has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political and power sector circles, a former Minister of Power has been convicted and sentenced to 75 years in prison over a staggering ₦33.8 billion money laundering scandal.

After nearly two years of courtroom drama, legal twists, and mounting scrutiny, the hammer has finally come down—though not without controversy, including the defendant’s absence at a critical moment.

Here are 13 key things you need to know about the case and the man at the centre of it:

1. A 12-Count Conviction That Shook Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, convicted Mamman on all 12 counts of money laundering brought against him.

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2. The ₦33.8 Billion Question

At the heart of the case is an alleged ₦33,804,830,503.73—public funds prosecutors say were illegally diverted.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/court-sentences-former-power-minister-saleh-mamman-to-75-years-in-prison/

3. Power Projects at the Centre

The funds were linked to the high-profile Mambilla and Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Projects—key to Nigeria’s electricity ambitions.

4. How the Money Allegedly Moved

Investigators say the funds were routed through multiple private companies in a complex laundering scheme.

5. The Law That Caught Up With Him

Charges were filed under provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).

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6. A Marathon Trial

The case dragged on for 671 days, highlighting its complexity and the scale of evidence involved.

7. ‘Not Guilty’—At First

When arraigned in July 2024, Mamman denied all charges, setting the stage for a fierce legal battle.

8. Judgment Delivered Without Him

In a dramatic twist, the trial judge proceeded with the verdict in Mamman’s absence, criticising the defence’s inconsistent explanations.

9. Sentence Still Hanging

Despite the conviction, sentencing was deferred—because the former minister was not physically in court.

10. EFCC’s Big Win

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured the conviction after years of investigation and prosecution.

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11. Senior Lawyers on Both Sides

The case featured top legal heavyweights, with Senior Advocates representing both prosecution and defence.

12. From Engineer to Minister

Before politics, Mamman built his career as an engineer and businessman, eventually rising to become Minister of Power under Muhammadu Buhari.

13. A Fall from Power

Once tasked with fixing Nigeria’s electricity crisis, Mamman’s legacy is now overshadowed by one of the country’s biggest corruption convictions in the power sector.