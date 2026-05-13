The Delta State Police Command has rescued a two-year-old child suspected to have been abducted in Warri and reunited the victim with the parents following swift intervention by operatives. The rescue, carried out by the Command’s Quick Response Squad (QRS), also led to the arrest of a suspect and the…...

The Delta State Police Command has rescued a two-year-old child suspected to have been abducted in Warri and reunited the victim with the parents following swift intervention by operatives.

The rescue, carried out by the Command’s Quick Response Squad (QRS), also led to the arrest of a suspect and the prevention of a mob lynching at Igbudu Market in Warri.

According to the police, the suspect, Fejiro Obaduemu, 29, was intercepted by vigilant residents while allegedly transporting the child inside a sack bag, raising suspicion of child theft.

Operatives who responded promptly to the scene rescued both the suspect and the child, preventing the suspect from being lynched by an angry mob.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, who sustained injuries during the incident, was first taken to the police clinic for treatment before being placed in custody for further investigation.

Police said subsequent investigations led to the identification and tracing of the child’s parents, after which the toddler was formally handed over to the family in the presence of community leaders.

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect allegedly confessed to being sent by an unidentified accomplice to steal the child.

The Command said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and dismantle the wider network linked to child trafficking in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, reiterated the Command’s commitment to combating child trafficking and protecting vulnerable persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, particularly those involving children, to security agencies.