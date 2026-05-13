President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, have agreed to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda as part of efforts to strengthen African integration and economic cooperation. The meeting took place at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa in Kigali shortly after President Tinubu arrived in Rwanda for the…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, have agreed to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda as part of efforts to strengthen African integration and economic cooperation.

The meeting took place at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa in Kigali shortly after President Tinubu arrived in Rwanda for the Africa CEO Forum.

Both leaders agreed to revive the Nigeria-Rwanda Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission, signed in 2021, with Nigeria expected to host the next session of the commission.

President Tinubu also disclosed that Nigeria is considering a reciprocal 30-day visa-free entry arrangement for Rwandans, following Rwanda’s existing policy for Nigerians.

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Discussions also focused on activating pending agreements on tourism, anti-corruption and the fight against illicit drugs, while both countries reaffirmed support for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA.

In a move aimed at boosting regional commerce, Nigeria is also in talks with RwandAir on a proposed air cargo partnership to improve export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across Africa.

The Africa CEO Forum begins in Kigali on Thursday, with African leaders and business executives expected to focus on trade, investment and continental growth.