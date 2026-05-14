The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the dates earlier announced for the party’s primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections remain unchanged. In a late Wednesday statement signed by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party said the clarification was necessary following what it described…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that the dates earlier announced for the party’s primary elections ahead of the 2027 general elections remain unchanged.

In a late Wednesday statement signed by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, the party said the clarification was necessary following what it described as “circulation of false and misleading reports on social media”, stating otherwise.

The statement reads, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to clarify that the dates scheduled for the Party’s forthcoming Primary Elections for the 2027 General Elections remain unchanged.

“This clarification has become necessary following the circulation of false and misleading reports on social media and other communication platforms suggesting otherwise.”

As earlier announced, APC said its primary elections for the 2027 general elections will commence with the House of Representatives primary on Friday, May 15, 2026, followed by the Senate primary on Monday, May 18, and the State House of Assembly primary on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

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The party added that the governorship primary will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, while the presidential primary is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2026.

TVC News previously reported that APC released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, outlining key processes leading to its primaries and nomination exercises.

The schedule, contained in a document signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, provides detailed timelines for screening of aspirants, appeals processes, and the conduct of primary elections across various elective positions.

It also sets out directives guiding the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the party’s internal electoral exercises.