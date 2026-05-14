Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will determine the outcome of the 2027 general elections through active participation, insisting that political influence from the centre may no longer guarantee victory at the polls. Makinde spoke on Wednesday at the Oyo State Tourism Summit held at the…...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will determine the outcome of the 2027 general elections through active participation, insisting that political influence from the centre may no longer guarantee victory at the polls.

Makinde spoke on Wednesday at the Oyo State Tourism Summit held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, where he said voters were becoming more politically aware and prepared to hold leaders accountable.

The governor argued that the era when national political influence could solely shape election outcomes was gradually disappearing.

“I believe that this election cycle, federal might will not work. It has worked in Ekiti state in both instances but this time around, Nigerians will show politicians pepper,” he said.

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“They will show us that they don’t want to be bystanders anymore; they will participate, and I’m sure of what I’m saying.”

Makinde also addressed discussions surrounding succession politics in Oyo State, stressing that although he could recommend a candidate, the people would ultimately decide who succeeds him.

He said his administration had deliberately focused on building strong institutions and governance structures that would outlive individual leaders.

“I tell people that I will recommend for Oyo state people, but the decision will rest with the people of Oyo state,” he stated.

The governor cautioned residents against electing leaders without the capacity to govern effectively, warning that poor leadership decisions could have long-term consequences for the state.

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“But if you make a mistake and bring someone who will not do good work, it is a one-day event, but the impact will last four years.

“So, we must get it right. Leadership changes but systems, they endure. So, our focus has been deliberate,” Makinde added.

His comments come amid growing political speculation over who may emerge as his preferred successor ahead of the next governorship election in the state.

Former Commissioner for Finance, Bimbo Adekanbi, has recently been linked to the race, while the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, disclosed on Wednesday that lawmakers held a strategic meeting with Adekanbi, whom he described as the consensus governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement in the state.