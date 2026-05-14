The Plateau State Government has further relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North Local Government Area following improvements in the security situation. In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the government said the decision was reached after consultations with security agencies,…...

The Plateau State Government has further relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North Local Government Area following improvements in the security situation.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the government said the decision was reached after consultations with security agencies, which assessed the security situation in Jos North and surrounding areas as satisfactory.

According to the statement, effective Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the curfew will now be observed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Residents were urged to continue complying with the directive, remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities.

The government also appreciated citizens for their understanding and support during the period of the restrictions.

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The Plateau Government had imposed a 48-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area following a Sunday attack on March 29th, in the Gari Ya Waye community that left many dead and several others injured.

In a statement after the attack, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the curfew would take effect from midnight on March 29 to April 1, 2026.

According to the statement, the Governor of the State, Caleb Muftwang, condemned the killings, describing them as ‎”barbaric and unprovoked attack on innocent citizens” and assured the residents of counter measures to stop attacks and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Plateau State Government relaxed the curfew imposed on Wednesday, April 8th, after a decision was reached following the relative peace experienced in the communities and consultation with the security agencies.

The development was confirmed in a statement signed by Joyce Ramnap, the state’s ‎Commissioner for Information and Communication, which was made available to TVC News in April.

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The state directed that, effective Wednesday, citizens can go about their lawful activities from 6 am to 6 pm daily.