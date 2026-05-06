The Makinde faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has launched a scathing attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing his comments as irrelevant and urging Nigerians to ignore them. In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the group…...

The Makinde faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has launched a scathing attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing his comments as irrelevant and urging Nigerians to ignore them.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the group characterised Wike’s public outing as an “unsolicited overdosage of political rascality, moral emptiness, and crass opportunism.”

The statement accused the minister of using a media platform to “malign distinguished Nigerians with reckless abandon,” adding that the event was “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

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While insisting it was not responding directly to Wike’s remarks, the faction described his actions as a “political swan song,” suggesting a decline in his influence within the party.

It also apologised to Nigerians for what it called its past role in elevating Wike to prominent positions, including governor and minister, stating that such support had contributed to “unmitigated damage” to the nation’s political space.

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The group further called on individuals allegedly defamed by the minister to seek legal redress, stressing that no individual should be above the law.

On internal party matters, the faction dismissed claims of any position of “national leader” within the PDP, noting that no such office exists in the party’s constitution.

It argued that even if such a role were to exist, Wike would be unfit to occupy it.

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The statement also addressed ongoing party activities, including the sale of nomination forms and preparations for primaries ahead of a national convention.

It maintained that these processes would proceed uninterrupted, despite what it described as threats and attempts at interference.

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Responding to issues raised by Wike regarding court proceedings, the group said it was awaiting Certified True Copies of judgments on dismissed cross-appeals and challenged the minister to publicly clarify the reliefs sought and the court’s decisions.

The faction reassured Nigerians that “no amount of threats” would suppress the truth, adding that while misinformation may spread quickly, it would not diminish the eventual impact of verified facts.