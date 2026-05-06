As part of efforts to improve investigative efficiency and credible policing across the state, Edo State Police Command has organized a two-day capacity building training for Divisional Crime Officers on the effective use of modern statement-taking facilities. The training, organised by the Command, is aimed at equipping officers with the…...

As part of efforts to improve investigative efficiency and credible policing across the state, Edo State Police Command has organized a two-day capacity building training for Divisional Crime Officers on the effective use of modern statement-taking facilities.

The training, organised by the Command, is aimed at equipping officers with the necessary skills to enhance professionalism, accuracy, and accountability in the process of recording statements.

Participants were taken through practical sessions on the use of modern tools designed to ensure transparency and reliability in criminal investigations, in line with global best practices.

The initiative, according to the Command, is part of ongoing reforms targeted at strengthening the quality of investigations and boosting public confidence in the Nigeria Police.