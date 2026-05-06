A fire outbreak gutted parts of a complex at a commercial building at Tejuosho, Yaba, in Lagos State. This was captured in a Video on X obtained by TVC News online on Wednesday. According to the video posted by @BluishChrissie, the Lagos State Fire Service has arrived at the scene…...

A fire outbreak gutted parts of a complex at a commercial building at Tejuosho, Yaba, in Lagos State.

This was captured in a Video on X obtained by TVC News online on Wednesday.

According to the video posted by @BluishChrissie, the Lagos State Fire Service has arrived at the scene to contain the fire.

@BluishChrissie wrote, “This fire at Tejuosho, hope it is contained quickly. Fire service has arrived, and they don’t know how to get to the fire. Na wa o”

As of the time of filing this report, the level of damage cannot be ascertained.

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No official statement from Lagos State authorities.