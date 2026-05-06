Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled terrorist strongholds in Zamfara State, killing two armed bandits and recovering ammunition as part of a continued effort to dismantle terrorist strongholds and restore peace in troubled areas of the state. In a Wednesday statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled terrorist strongholds in Zamfara State, killing two armed bandits and recovering ammunition as part of a continued effort to dismantle terrorist strongholds and restore peace in troubled areas of the state.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Colonel Aliyu Danja, the operations were part of a sustained campaign to dismantle terrorist hideouts within the Bagega–Sunke forest corridor and ensure lasting security for affected communities.

The statement revealed that the successes were recorded during a Coordinated clearance operation targeting identified terrorist enclaves in some deep forests.

The statement disclosed that other bandits have also fled with possible gunshot wounds following intense firepower by the military.

Some of the bandit hideouts cleared include Maikwanuga village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Aljumma, Gidan Dawa, Magami Didi and Tungar Magaji villages in Maradun Local Government Area.

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The statement added that Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property and will continue to sustain offensive actions against terrorists in its area of responsibility.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA urge the public to support its efforts by providing timely and credible information to security agencies.