The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old girl, Esther Aranisola, for helping her brother, a suspect, escape. In a statement on Monday, the police, however, noted that she had been released to her guardian after her statement was taken. They also maintained that she was…...

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old girl, Esther Aranisola, for helping her brother, a suspect, escape.

In a statement on Monday, the police, however, noted that she had been released to her guardian after her statement was taken. They also maintained that she was never arrested in place of her brother, Timothy Aranisola, 19.

TVC News Online reports that multiple videos have surfaced on social media in which a family in Kwara State alleged the detention of a teenage girl at a police station in the Arandun area.

In a series of videos obtained by TVC News on Monday, the footage captured moments when residents of the area stormed the police station, demanding the release of the young girl.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the trending video did not reflect the true state of events.

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The statement reads, “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to address and categorically refute a misleading video currently circulating on social media, which alleges the unlawful detention of a minor in the Arandun community, Irepodun Local Government Area.

“On 30th April 2026, at about 1600 hours, a case of housebreaking and theft was reported at the Arandun Police Division. The prime suspect, Timothy Aranisola (male, 19 years), who had been on the division’s watchlist, absconded following the report.

“Subsequent intelligence revealed that the suspect was being harboured and assisted to evade arrest by one Esther Aranisola (‘F’, 16 years), a sister of the suspect. She was taken into custody on Friday, 01/05/26, for aiding and abetting a suspect with the intent to obstruct lawful arrest.”

The command revealed that the teenager was duly cautioned and her statement was taken in line with established procedures. She was subsequently released to her guardian on bond.

The Command further emphasised that the suspect was not detained unlawfully, as falsely portrayed in the circulating video, noting that efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing suspect.

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The statement added, “The narrative being spread is therefore inaccurate and intended to misinform the public. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, Timothy Aranisola, and bring him to justice.

“The Kwara State Police Command urges members of the public to disregard the misleading content and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of inciting unnecessary tension.

“The Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law, protecting the rights of all citizens, and maintaining transparency in its operations,” the statement concluded.

The now-trending video was posted on TikTok by a user identified as #oba_adebayo_13.

According to the clips, residents alleged that the teenage girl, who had been detained for over three days, should either be released or taken to court.

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In one of the videos, a woman who identified herself as the mother of the detained girl explained that her daughter, currently in detention, is not the accused.

Speaking in Yoruba, she said, “My child did something wrong, and the police came to arrest me after all efforts to reach the child proved abortive. I was later released after three days, after paying bail.

“After one week, they came to pick up my other daughter, who is sixteen years old, and she has been in detention for three days,” she added.