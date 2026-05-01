The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to fish out and deal decisively with collaborators aiding insurgent attacks, declaring that troops “will not go to sleep” until vulnerable and isolated communities in the North-East are fully secured. The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kain of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar,…...

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to fish out and deal decisively with collaborators aiding insurgent attacks, declaring that troops “will not go to sleep” until vulnerable and isolated communities in the North-East are fully secured.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kain of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar, declared while addressing troops during a visit to Sector Four operational base in Mubi, Adamawa State, where he conducted an operational assessment and boosted the morale of troops in the frontlines.

Major General Abubakar stresses that the military is committed to doing everything within its mandate to defend communities against persistent attacks, noting that intelligence gathering will be strengthened alongside ongoing kinetic operations to identify and neutralise threats.

He warns that individuals collaborating with insurgents will be treated as terrorists, emphasising that such actions undermine national security and prolong instability in affected areas.

As part of measures to reinforce security architecture, the Theatre Commander announces the deployment of two additional battalions to Sector Four, an operational area spanning about 16,000 square kilometres.

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He added that advanced technology will also be introduced to enhance surveillance, improve response time, and support troops in the field.

The commander commends the resilience and dedication of personnel, urging them to remain vigilant and professional as efforts intensify to restore peace and stability across the region.