The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has convened an emergency meeting with all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Units across the Command. During the meeting, the Commissioner of Police issued a firm directive emphasising the need for the highest standards of professionalism…...

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has convened an emergency meeting with all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Heads of Tactical Units across the Command.

During the meeting, the Commissioner of Police issued a firm directive emphasising the need for the highest standards of professionalism in the discharge of policing duties.

He strongly warned against all forms of misconduct capable of bringing the image of the Nigeria Police Force and the FCT Command into disrepute, and reiterated the importance of strict adherence to extant human rights laws.

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The CP further directed all senior officers to return to their respective Areas of Responsibility and immediately brief and sensitize their subordinates on these directives.

They are to submit detailed compliance reports to the Command Headquarters in line with the mandate of the Inspector-General of Police.

He cautioned that any senior officer whose subordinate is found engaging in misconduct will be held vicariously liable.

In a decisive move to strengthen discipline, welfare, and operational efficiency, the Commissioner of Police also directed the Command’s Medical Director ACP (Dr.) Ifayase Olabanji Akinola and the Police Counseling Unit, to commence a comprehensive psychological and mental health assessment of all personnel of the Command.

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The exercise, which will begin with junior officers on Monday, 4th May 2026, is aimed at enhancing emotional stability, sound judgment, and overall performance, both on and off duty.

The Command enjoins members of the public to remain law-abiding and to promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003193, 08061581938.