The Federal Government has intensified efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children through data-driven reforms, enhanced collaboration, and targeted investments aimed at improving access to basic education nationwide. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education following the 2026 Basic Education in Nigeria Bootcamp…...

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children through data-driven reforms, enhanced collaboration, and targeted investments aimed at improving access to basic education nationwide.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education following the 2026 Basic Education in Nigeria Bootcamp held in Jos, where key stakeholders developed practical strategies to boost enrolment, retention, and learning outcomes.

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The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, stressed that credible data and effective learner tracking are critical to addressing the crisis.

He said identifying out-of-school children and deploying targeted interventions remain central to ongoing reforms.

To strengthen this approach, the ministry is expanding the Digital National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) and implementing the Learner Identification Number (LIN) to improve monitoring and planning.

According to the statement, the 2025/2026 Annual School Census has recorded over two million learners, while nearly one million out-of-school children have been identified for reintegration into the education system.

The minister also highlighted key investments by the Federal Government, including over ₦106 billion in Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) grants, ₦22 billion allocated for teacher training impacting about 978,000 teachers, the renovation of more than 10,000 classrooms, and the distribution of 7.8 million textbooks.

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The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all children through sustained funding and coordinated national action.