The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed the national leadership of the party, citing constitutional provisions aimed at preventing a vacuum in its hierarchy. In a statement issued on Thursday, 30 April 2026, the BoT said its decision was necessitated by the judgment of…...

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed the national leadership of the party, citing constitutional provisions aimed at preventing a vacuum in its hierarchy.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 30 April 2026, the BoT said its decision was necessitated by the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which invalidated the party’s National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, between 15 and 16 November 2025.

The court ruling nullified the emergence of the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC). It also upheld the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Hon. Umar Bature, and Barrister Kamaldeen Ajibade, who served as National Secretary, National Organising Secretary, and National Legal Adviser respectively.

According to the BoT, the implication of the judgment is that all actions taken by the affected officials — including the appointment of Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman, the formation of a National Caretaker Working Committee, and the conduct of the 29 March 2026 convention in Abuja — are “illegal, null and void ab initio”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board stated that the invalidation of both the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led and the Turaki-led committees effectively transfers the responsibility of leadership to the BoT, in line with Section 32(5) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which recognises it as the second highest organ of the party.

It said the move is part of immediate constitutional measures to stabilise the party, foster reconciliation, and restore internal cohesion.

The BoT further disclosed that an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) will be convened in accordance with Section 31 of the party’s constitution. The meeting is expected to appoint an Interim National Working Committee to manage the affairs of the party and ensure compliance with timelines stipulated in the Electoral Act 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

All staff of the party have been directed to resume duties at the National Secretariat under the supervision of the BoT pending the appointment of the interim leadership.

The Board commended party stakeholders, including governors such as Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde, as well as members of the National Assembly caucus, state chairmen, youth and women wings, for their resilience during the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling for unity, the BoT urged party leaders and members to set aside personal and group interests in favour of reconciliation and collective progress.

“The PDP has suffered enough,” the statement read, noting that the ultimate victims of the internal crisis are Nigerians who look to the party for leadership.

The statement was signed by Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.