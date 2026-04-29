The Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu has ordered the dismissal and prosecution of officers involved in the killing of a civilian in Effurun, Delta State. The Inspector-General of Police says the Force will not tolerate extrajudicial actions. Addressing Journalists in Abuja, the IGP described the shooting of Mene Ogidi…...

The Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu has ordered the dismissal and prosecution of officers involved in the killing of a civilian in Effurun, Delta State.

The Inspector-General of Police says the Force will not tolerate extrajudicial actions.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja, the IGP described the shooting of Mene Ogidi as tragic, unlawful and unacceptable.

He said the officer involved, ASP Nuhu Usman, acted in clear violation of police rules governing the use of firearms.

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The Inspector General said he had ordered the transfer of all officers linked to the incident to Abuja, where they are subjected to disciplinary proceedings.