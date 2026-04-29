‎Rights body, Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France) also called Lawyers Without Borders, has issued a statement, strongly condemning the extrajudicial killing of Mene Ogidi, a 28-year-old suspect, on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria. ‎ ‎Mr. Ogidi was allegedly unlawfully killed by one ASP Nuhu Usman…...

‎Rights body, Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF France) also called Lawyers Without Borders, has issued a statement, strongly condemning the extrajudicial killing of Mene Ogidi, a 28-year-old suspect, on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Effurun, Delta State, Nigeria.



‎

‎Mr. Ogidi was allegedly unlawfully killed by one ASP Nuhu Usman attached to the Area Command, Effurun.

‎

‎ASF France’s Country Director, Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, stated that the fact that the Nigeria Police Force has taken the initial step of arresting the officer involved is commendable. But, it stresses that arrest is merely the first step toward the accountability required to satisfy the demands of justice.

‎

‎In its demand for Accountability, ‎ASF France calls upon the Nigerian Authorities to Ensure Transparency by conducting a swift and impartial investigation into the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

‎

‎It also wants the police leadership to ‎ensure a formal prosecution in a court of law to ensure the culprit faces the full weight of the law, as well as Offer support and a clear path to justice for the grieving family of Mene Ogidi.

‎

‎The statement adds, “The summary execution of Mene Ogidi represents a total collapse of due process and a blatant breach of the fundamental Rights to Life and the principle of Presumption of Innocence, both guaranteed by Sections 33 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It also states that every citizen is innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

‎

‎The country director adds that, the killing of a suspect in this manner is a direct violation of the rules of engagement and is contrary to Nigeria Police Force Order 237, an internal regulation which strictly limits the use of firearms to extreme situations where there is an imminent threat of death or serious injury.

‎

‎As seen in the video circulating on social media, the victim had his hands and legs tied, posing no imminent threat to anyone.

‎

‎She adds that thr act violates regional and international legal frameworks, including Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), both of which strictly prohibit the arbitrary deprivation of life by state actors.

‎